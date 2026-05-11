MoS Harsh Malhotra reviews key road, infrastructure projects in Likabali

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra, concluded his two-day visit to Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with a coordination meeting at Likabali to review the progress of road and infrastructure projects in the district.

The meeting was attended by heads of departments, panchayat members, BRO officials and the executive director of NHIDCL. During the review meeting, the minister stressed the importance of overcoming challenges to ensure timely implementation of developmental activities with minimal hindrance, an official communique informed here on Sunday.

“We have constraints, but success can only be achieved by overcoming them,” he said, while reiterating the Centre’s commitment towards the welfare and development of aspirational and underprivileged states in the Northeast region.

Addressing the longstanding demand for conversion of the 105-km Akajan–Bame road stretch into a national highway, Malhotra assured that the matter would be taken up with the PMO, MoRTH and the Defence Ministry to explore an early solution.

Reviewing presentations by various departments, the minister advised officers to submit proposals and official notes to the government on time and actively pursue them instead of waiting passively. He said development remains a collective responsibility and a top priority of the Central government.

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