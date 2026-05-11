Abducted woman rescued two days after firing along India-Myanmar border

IMPHAL: Two days after intense firing and explosions shook Manipur’s Kamjong district along the India-Myanmar border, the Assam Rifles successfully rescued an abducted woman on Saturday. Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said Olina Ningshen, who had been abducted from Namlee village during the violence on Thursday, was released following sustained and coordinated efforts by the force and other security agencies.

The release took place south of Z Choro village, close to the incident site, under close supervision of security personnel. After securing her release, Assam Rifles escorted the woman’s husband, village headman and representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to Humine Thana near Phaikoh, close to the handover point. They were later taken to the Assam Rifles headquarters at Chassad for formal handover procedures and documentation. Family members and CSO representatives later returned safely to Khangpat Khn village.

Lieutenant Colonel Rawat said the operation was meticulously coordinated and included arrangements for medical examination and psychological support for the rescued woman. He also highlighted the distinguished service history of the Assam Rifles, describing it as the country’s oldest paramilitary force with numerous honours and awards.

Violence had erupted in the early hours of Thursday near Z Choro and opposite Namlee village along the India-Myanmar border. Despite difficult terrain and operational challenges, Assam Rifles troops acted swiftly to bring the situation under control. Multiple rescue teams were deployed in affected areas, securing at least 10 houses and evacuating residents to safer locations.

Fifteen villagers, including women and children, were rescued and provided humanitarian assistance at the Aloyo Assam Rifles camp. An injured woman received immediate first aid and medical evacuation support. Security personnel also carried out sanitisation and search operations to prevent further escalation and restore normalcy.

During the operations, one armed cadre identified as Lal Thag John, 38, was apprehended in Churachandpur district along with a sophisticated weapon, ammunition and a magazine. He was later handed over to local police authorities.

Despite continued tensions in the border region, Assam Rifles personnel are maintaining intensive patrols in sensitive areas of Kamjong district to ensure peace and security. The spokesman said the force remains committed to protecting citizens and maintaining stability in the Northeast. (IANS)

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