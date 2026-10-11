Mother Gives Birth to Healthy Baby Girl Inside 108 Ambulance in Arunachal Forest

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A pregnant woman delivered a healthy baby girl inside a 108 emergency ambulance while being taken to a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district after her labour progressed rapidly during transit, an official said on Saturday.

The 2.8-kg baby was born on Friday in a forested stretch between Jairampur and Jagun while the woman was being shifted from the Community Health Centre (CHC) to Mayflower Hospital for further treatment. According to EMRI Green Health Services, which operates the state's free 108 ambulance service, its control room received a request from CHC Jairampur to shift the woman, who had delivery-related complications and hypertension. As her labour advanced rapidly during the journey, emergency medical technician Roicho Mossang and ambulance pilot Ismail Kingbo assisted her in delivering the baby inside the vehicle.

Mossang provided essential newborn care, including an Apgar assessment, in which the baby scored 9 out of 10. The ambulance team also attended to the mother before taking both of them safely to Mayflower Hospital for further medical assessment.

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