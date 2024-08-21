Meghalaya: College of Community Science, Tura Inaugurated Techno Incubation Centre

Shillong: The College of Community Science, Tura, under the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Meghalaya, inaugurated its state-of-the-art Techno Incubation Centre (TIC) on Tuesday, a major stride towards fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology-driven development in the region. The Techno Incubation Centre for Jackfruit, Tura centre, under Mission Jackfruit, Government of Meghalaya, was inaugurated on August 20, 2024, at the College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya. The inauguration was graced virtually by Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

The dignitaries were given a tour of the cold storage unit, product processing line for squash, powder production, chip processing unit, packaging line, and quality control labs set up under Mission Jackfruit. The jackfruit products, such as jackfruit chips, mixtures, flour, squash, papad, crackers, cookies, and cakes prepared in the centre, were showcased in the exhibition stall. A total of 250 farmers and entrepreneurs registered for the inauguration programme. Jackfruit entrepreneurs from five districts were invited to showcase their jackfruit products.

The event began with an inspection of various stalls by the dignitaries, showcasing the accomplishments of local entrepreneurs, innovative products developed by fourth-year students of the College of Community Science, Tura, and exhibits by state departments and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of Garo Hills.

In her address, Officer on Special Duty, B. Mylliemngap, presented an insightful overview of Mission Jackfruit, an initiative aimed at turning the untapped potential of jackfruit into profitable business ventures. She highlighted that 23 beneficiaries had received machinery and equipment for nano processing units, and two additional beneficiaries were supported in establishing small and medium-scale enterprises (SMSEs).

Mylliemngap emphasized the importance of collaboration and networking, noting that TIC itself was the result of a successful partnership between experts and institutions. She further expressed optimism about future collaborations to expand jackfruit processing and foster entrepreneurship in the region. The event also featured Perastill R. Sangma, a celebrated entrepreneur recognized by the Chief Minister, who shared his inspiring journey in the jackfruit processing industry. His success story served as a testament to the impact of Mission Jackfruit and provided motivation for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Jagdish Chelani, Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the role of incubation centres like TIC in empowering local entrepreneurs and strengthening agricultural value chains. He highlighted the growing importance of jackfruit and other regional crops, such as turmeric and aromatic plants, and expressed confidence that TIC would play a crucial role in adding value to these resources. In his address, the Vice Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Dr. Anupam Mishra, expressed his gratitude to the Government of Meghalaya for supporting initiatives like TIC. He described TIC as more than a facility—a hub of learning, innovation, and growth for the agricultural sector. Dr. Mishra also called for the establishment of a specialized food processing institution in Meghalaya, given the state’s rich natural resources and the potential to create a strong human resource base to utilize them effectively. With the establishment of the Techno Incubation Centre, the College of Community Science, Tura, is poised to become a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship in Meghalaya, contributing to the agricultural development of the state by nurturing new ideas and supporting budding entrepreneurs.

Also Read: Tripura: Four Dead and Over 500 Sheltered Amidst Torrential Rain

Also Watch: