MP Urges Renaming of Naharlagun–New Delhi Train as ‘Arunachal Express’, seeks direct Chennai link

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ITANAGAR: Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak urged the Centre to rename the Naharlagun-New Delhi AC Superfast Express as the Arunachal Express and introduce a direct train service between Naharlagun and Chennai to improve railway connectivity for Arunachal Pradesh.

Tagak raised the demands during a meeting with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House in New Delhi on Thursday, where they discussed key railway connectivity issues concerning Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

The MP said renaming the train would reinforce the state’s identity and requested a direct Naharlagun-Chennai service to benefit students, patients, professionals and other passengers. As an interim measure, he suggested coordinating a southbound superfast train from New Jalpaiguri with the Naharlagun-New Delhi AC Superfast Express to provide seamless connectivity to southern India.

Vaishnaw assured the MP that the Ministry would give due consideration to the proposals. Tagak thanked the minister for his continued support towards improving railway connectivity and transport infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast.

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