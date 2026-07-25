Nagaland GIS Centre powers evidence-based planning, sustainable growth with geospatial tech

KOHIMA: The Nagaland GIS and Remote Sensing Centre (NGISRSC) has significantly strengthened evidence-based planning and sustainable development in the state through the extensive use of geospatial technologies, officials said on Friday.

Senior Project Director of the NGISRSC highlighted the Centre’s key initiatives, including statewide Village Resource Mapping, assessment of hydropower potential, urban mapping down to the building-footprint level, landslide hazard zonation, aquatic resource mapping, traffic studies, and several other thematic geospatial projects.

Nagaland Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner Y. Kikheto Sema visited the NGISRSC and interacted with the Centre’s experts, officials and staff.

During the interaction, Sema appreciated the significant work carried out by the NGISRSC and commended the Centre for developing an extensive geospatial database and strong technical expertise, which have contributed substantially to informed decision-making and sustainable development across the state.

He emphasised that various state government departments should make greater use of the expertise, infrastructure and technical capabilities available at the NGISRSC for implementing both Central and state-sponsored programmes, instead of relying extensively on external agencies.

The Principal Secretary also suggested undertaking a comprehensive assessment of Nagaland’s solar power generation potential, integrated with the existing and proposed power-grid network, to facilitate efficient, scientific and sustainable energy planning.

Appreciating the state-of-the-art facilities established at the Drone Centre of Excellence, Sema highlighted the immense employment and entrepreneurship opportunities emerging in the drone sector.

He encouraged the Centre to expand its skill-development programmes to create employment opportunities for the youth of Nagaland as remote pilots, drone technicians, geospatial survey professionals, instructors and entrepreneurs.

The senior IAS officer further stressed the need to promote research, innovation, indigenous drone design and in-house manufacturing to develop drone systems tailored to Nagaland’s unique terrain and operational requirements. (IANS)

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