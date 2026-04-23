Murder Convict Who Fled Arunachal Sub-Jail Recaptured Within 24 Hours

ITANAGAR — A murder convict who escaped from a sub-jail in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district was rearrested within 24 hours, after local women spotted him near a village and promptly alerted authorities.

Birju Bhumij, in his mid-40s, had been serving a life sentence at Koloriang sub-jail since his conviction in 2014. He made his escape on Tuesday evening and was back in custody by Wednesday morning.

How He Got Out

According to jail superintendent David Koyu, Bhumij complained of feeling unwell and having a fever at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

When he asked for warm water, the guard on duty allowed him to go to the kitchen to fetch it. He did not return. Taking advantage of the lapse in security, Bhumij slipped out of the facility — triggering an immediate manhunt.

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