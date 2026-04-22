Four arrested in Lakhipur for alleged murder of neighbour over land dispute

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Lakhipur police arrested four persons for allegedly murdering their neighbour. Family feud over a piece of land led to the murder of 71-year-old Luku Miyan, a resident of Baghkhal Kadamtilla area of Jirighat in Lakhipur. On Monday, Luku Miyan had reportedly gone to his paddy field when the assailants allegedly shot him in the leg, dragged him to a nearby deserted place, and beat him to death. Being alarmed by the attack, the family members of Luku Miyan rushed to the police. A team of Lakhipur police swung into action and arrested the four accused persons on Monday night, and seized two factory-made 12 bore rifles, one factory-made .22 pistol, ?four rounds of 12 bore ammunition, four rounds of .22 ammunition, and three mobile phones. The arrested persons have been identified as Saharul Haque Laskar (27 years), Sajul Islam Laskar (26 years), Babul Haque Choudhury (34 years), and Suzan Aktar Laskar (18 years).

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