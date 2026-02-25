Mothers launch indefinite hunger strike against silicon factory in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a dramatic escalation of protests, mothers from Ngorlung and Ralung villages in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has begun an indefinite hunger strike since Monday, demanding the relocation or closure of the silicon factory operated by M/s Aether Alloy LLP at the Industrial Growth Centre (IGC), Niglok.

Eight women joined the fast at the Ralung Village Community Hall, vowing not to consume food until authorities take concrete action over alleged health and environmental risks.

The protest follows repeated appeals and earlier demonstrations by villagers who claim that their concerns have been ignored by the administration. According to the protestors, families in the area are living in constant fear due to potential environmental and health hazards posed by the factory's operations.

"We are fighting for our children's future and safety," one of the protesting mothers said, urging the administration to take their grievances seriously.

Oman Modi stated that the hunger strike would continue until a clear decision is taken on shifting or shutting down the factory. "We will continue our movement until our demands are met," she asserted. The movement gained further momentum when 71-year-old Omang Taying joined the indefinite fast in solidarity, highlighting the deep concern shared across generations in both villages.

The hunger strike has intensified pressure on the administration in the Ruksin sub-division, drawing wider public attention to issues of industrial safety and environmental accountability.

Also Read: Wrong to consider it a sporadic incident: Cong MLA on Tripura girl’s assaulted in Gurugram