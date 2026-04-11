NABARD Opens Two Rural Haats in Arunachal Pradesh for Farmers, SHGs

The Namsai haat, located at the busy 2nd Mile area, is designed to serve as a regular marketplace for local farmers, vendors, and SHG members.

CEO of NOSAAP, Chau Athina Chauhai, outlined the organisation's ongoing work in farm and off-farm sectors backed by NABARD. Block Mission Manager of ArSRLM, Ronald Dakhar Baghwar, spoke about SHG-led livelihood programmes and plans for future expansion.

One of the notable highlights at Namsai was the introduction of low-cost sabji coolers — units developed by IIT Bombay that keep vegetables fresh without electricity. Three units were handed over to SHG beneficiaries to help cut post-harvest losses.

Ranga Rao also distributed vegetable seeds under the JIVA natural farming project, which promotes crop diversification and eco-friendly agricultural practices. He reaffirmed NABARD's commitment to grassroots development across the state.