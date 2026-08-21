NABARD trains AUS agriculture students on banking, agri-credit and rural finance careers

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ITANAGAR: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday conducted a session on banking, financial services and agricultural credit for BSc Agriculture students of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) in Namsai district.

The session was organised under the bank attachment module of the Rural Agricultural Work Experience and Agro-Industrial Attachment programme. NABARD Assistant General Manager (District Development) Kamal Roy conducted the session.

Roy explained the banking system, different categories of banks, cooperative credit structures and banking products and services. He also discussed financial inclusion, social security schemes, subsidies and interest subvention.

The session covered agricultural and rural credit mechanisms, including Kisan Credit Cards, self-help groups, joint liability groups and farmer producer organisations, as well as insurance, investment awareness and the roles of financial regulators and development institutions.

Students were also introduced to entrepreneurship, skill development and agricultural extension programmes and emerging career opportunities in agri-finance, banking, FPO management, insurance, rural development and agri-fintech.

The programme concluded with an interactive session where students raised queries on agricultural credit, subsidies, insurance, entrepreneurship financing, FPOs and career opportunities.

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