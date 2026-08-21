Tripura pensioners stage nationwide-linked protest demanding withdrawal of Centre’s new validation rule

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Forum of Civil Pensioners Association, Tripura State Committee, held a two-hour sit-in protest near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Agartala Circuit House, demanding the withdrawal of a Central Government validation rule for pensioners. The demonstration, organised in pursuit of an 11-point charter of demands, was attended by the association's convener, Dr Bhopal Chandra Sinha, among others.

Sinha said, "The Central Government introduced a validation rule in March 2025 for retired Central Government employees. This rule must be withdrawn immediately."

"Through this rule, the government is trying to create divisions among pensioners, and the government wants to use this law as a tool, which is one of its powers," he alleged. "This is why our organisation demands the immediate withdrawal of this law. This agitation is being carried out across the entire country, and Tripura is also part of this movement," he added.

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