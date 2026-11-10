Nagaland Forum Stands with Siang Valley Residents Against Proposed Mega Dam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Nagaland Community Conserved Areas' Forum (NCCAF) has expressed solidarity with people opposing the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh, urging the state government to respect decisions taken by traditional village institutions.

In an open letter issued on Monday, NCCAF chairman Heirang Lungalang and secretary Seve R Vadeo said the people of the Siang Valley had the right to decide the future of their ancestral land and resources.

They stressed that opposition to the mega dam did not amount to rejection of development.

The forum cited resolutions adopted by traditional village councils, including the General Bogum Bokang Kebang at Geku in August last year and the Ramku village kebang in March this year, opposing the project and its pre-feasibility survey. It said collective decisions taken through traditional institutions should be respected.

The NCCAF also expressed concern over difficulties allegedly faced by villagers during the agitation and extended solidarity to families whose members had been detained.

It appreciated local conservation efforts and said communities had shown willingness to consider smaller dams on the Siang's tributaries. The state government has maintained that the current exercise was limited to preparing a pre-feasibility report and that no decision on construction had been taken. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured residents that their concerns would be addressed through dialogue and public consultation.

On November 7, the government released four protesters - Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron - detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014.

It also approved the reinstatement of suspended Gaon Burahs and Gaon Buris to facilitate dialogue.

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