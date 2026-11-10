Meghalaya BJP says sitting legislators keen to join party

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya BJP president Rikman Momin said several sitting MLAs and MDCs had approached the party expressing interest in joining it, adding that a decision on their induction would be taken after a meeting with the central leadership on November 15.

Momin also said the state unit was preparing to form a coordination committee, headed by a sitting MLA, to discuss four key issues and work towards their resolution in coordination with the central leadership.

He said the eight MLAs who recently joined the BJP aimed to address five key issues facing Meghalaya. He cited visits by the Coal Committee and the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to Shillong as signs of increased attention from the Centre following the party's growth in the state.

On the FCRA issue, Momin said the BJP would protect the interests of Christian institutions in Meghalaya and meet the JPC chairman in Delhi to present the state unit's position and suggest solutions.

He urged voters to give the BJP a clear majority in the next Assembly elections, saying it would help address pending issues and accelerate development.

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