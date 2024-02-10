Assam: NAAC accredits Goalpara College ‘A+’ grade with CGPA 3.41

Goalpara: Goalpara College has been accredited ‘A+’ Grade with CGPA 3.41 by NAAC on Thursday. The NAAC peer team led by Prof Depuru Bharati, Vice-Chancellor of Tirupati Padmavathi University, visited the college on February 2 and February 3. NAAC peer team in its report appreciated the role played by the College Community Radio Station, Radio Goalpara 89.6 FM in imparting higher education as well as in spreading scientific temper. The three members’ team also observed that the wi-fi enabled college campus has developed robust ICT infrastructure for teaching and learning.

Apart from that, the College NCC, NSS, Scout and Guide activities were also highly praised by the NAAC team. The academic performance above 90 pass percentage, progression of students to higher education, placement and career counselling programmes are some of the strengths of the college which are highlighted in the report. Mobilization of research grants of almost 2 crore from DST, UGC, DBT, DRDO etc is marked as the other strength of the college.

As reported by Principal Dr. Subhash Barman, the NAAC peer team has observed in its report that the solar energy, bio gas plant, rain water harvesting and other green initiatives have been highly praised by NAAC peer team. The NAAC peer team also visited hostels, medical cell, canteen, gymnasium, basketball court and other sports facilities etc.

The team interacted with the students, teachers, alumni, parents etc. The NAAC peer team expressed its satisfaction on the activities of the college innovation council, women cell, animal welfare unit, performing art centre.

The college’s automated central digital library, state of art GIS laboratory, bio-tech hub, language laboratory e-governance facilities, research and collaboration with 34 institutions of national and international importance were also taken in a positive note.

Dr. Barman, further observed that the college gender sensitive measure such as sanitary napkin vending machines installation, gender neutral toilet, two well equipped girls common room, two girls hostels, women security personal etc have been highly appreciated by NAAC. The NAAC peer team suggested that the college should open post graduation programme in almost all subjects. The team has visited the college twice in the last month.

Principal Barman expressed his gratitude to the governing body president Prof AK Bhagabati and GB members, IQAC team, all faculty members, alumni, students and larger society of Goalpara College for their uniting cooperation and support of over four thousand students of the college.

Goalpara college is re-assesed by NAAC after 13 years and it’s earlier grade was B. Several civic and students bodies like Goalpara Sahitya Sabha, Citizens Forum, AASU, AAMSU, SMSS have congratulated the academic staff of the college as a whole and principal Dr. Subhash Barman in particular.

