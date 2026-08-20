Nature survey in Arunachal’s Walong documents 85 butterfly species, highlights rich biodiversity

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DIBRUGARH: A two-day nature exploration in Walong, Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district, has resulted in the documentation of around 85 butterfly species, offering fresh insight into the region's remarkable biodiversity.

The exploration was carried out by wildlife photographer Mahesh Baruah of Bongaigaon, associated with Wiki Loves Butterfly, nature enthusiast and wildlife photographer Debojit Sonowal of Naharkatia, birdwatcher Anupam Nahardeka, Jyotikallpa Phukan, and Debojit Nahardeka. The team also received cooperation from the owner of the local Anunimai Guest House.

With its mountainous forests, rivers, streams, and diverse vegetation, Walong provides a suitable habitat for a wide variety of butterfly species. During the visit, the team recorded butterflies belonging to several families, including species that are relatively uncommon and less frequently encountered in the region.

Among the most notable sightings were the Empress (Sasakia funebris), Chinese Yellow Swallowtail (Papilio xuthus), and False Tibetan Cupid (Tongeia pseudozuthus), all of which were successfully photographed during the exploration.

The wildlife photographers pointed out that butterflies are important indicators of ecosystem health and overall biodiversity. They said that the documentation of around 85 species could serve as useful baseline information for future biodiversity studies and conservation efforts in Walong.

The team further stressed the importance of conducting more such nature explorations while creating greater public awareness about the need to protect local habitats and conserve butterfly diversity.

Also Read: New Butterfly Species Found in Arunachal’s Mayodia Pass