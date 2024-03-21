NCP announces second list of candidates for Arunachal Assembly polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar faction, has announced the second list of nine candidates for the April 19 Assembly election in the state.

With the announcement of the names of candidates on Tuesday, the party has so far fielded 17 candidates in the 60-member Assembly. On March 11, the party announced its first list of eight candidates.

The candidates in the second list include Toko Tatung from Yachuli constituency, Tahan Mibang (Rumgong), Kabang Taron (Tuting-Yingkiong), Tapi Gao (Pasighat West), Likha Soni (Lekang), Nikh Kamin (Bordumsa-Diyun), Yangsen Matey (son of slain ex-MLA Yumsem Matey) from Khonsa West, Jowang Hosai (Borduria-Bogapani), and Holai Wangsa from Pongchau-Wakka constituency, respectively.

Earlier, the party announced the names of eight candidates, including the party’s state unit president, Likha Saaya, from Namsai constituency, and a former minister from Pangin-Boleng constituency. First-timer Aju Chije will be up against speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from the Mechukha assembly seat.

The other nominees declared in the first list include first-timer Loma Gollo from Pakke Kessang, Nyasam Jongsam (Changlang North), Ngolin Boi (Namsang), Mongol Yomso (Mariyang-Geku), and Salman Mongrey from Changlang South, respectively.

Saaya’s candidature is, however, facing opposition by the All Tai Khamti Singpho Council (ATKSC) and the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU).

Undeterred by the local organisations’ resistance, Saaya reasoned that the people of Namsai district are deprived of their rights and facilities, and hence, to give them their rights and authority; he is contesting from the constituency.

“We are living in a democratic country, wherein I have the right to contest from any constituency,” the former legislator said, adding that it was the people of Namsai who ‘invited’ him to contest the election from the district.

NCP coordinator and observer for North East states, Sanjay Prajapati, has assured to provide free education in the state if the NCP forms a coalition government in the state.

