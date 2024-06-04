Assam: NCPCR to Host Major Grievance Redressal Camp on Child Rights Violations in Dhubri on June 14

DHUBRI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights ( NCPCR), a statutory body of Government of India formed under CPCR Act, 2007 is going to conduct a Grievance Redressal Camp and take complaints against any child rights violation at Dhubri Government Boys’ H.S. School on June 14.

The registration would start at 9:00am and the bench will start at 10:00am and children from all sections including street children, schools, child care institutions, children homes, hostels or any other place where children take education/ training or reside etc. can make their complaint/ representation before the bench.

Children from all sections can lodge their complaints on engagement of child labour in hazardous occupation, as a domestic labour, non- payment of dues/ compensation, repatriation of rescued child labour, child selling products on the road, acid attack related matters, begging on streets along with the parents/ guardians/any other person, forced begging, physical abuse, assault, abandonment, neglect, child victim of domestic violence, discrimination of child on the basis of HIV status, child beaten by police, abuse ill- treatment of child in CCI , illegal adoption, selling of a child by CCI.

Apart from these violence against children, selling of a child, death due to negligence, kidnapping, missing child, suicide, violation of child rights in Electronic/ Social/ Print media, absence of school in the neighbourhood, lack of infrastructure, capitation fee related, corporal punishment, physical abuse in school, denial of school admission, disability related complaint could be registered.

