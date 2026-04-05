NDA Set for Third Term in Assam, Says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu After Massive Lakhimpur Rallies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday expressed confidence that the NDA would return to power for a third consecutive term in Assam, stating that the overwhelming response at election rallies in Lakhimpur district reflects growing support for the alliance and its development agenda in the Northeast.

Campaigning for NDA candidates in the Nawboicha, Ranganadi and Lakhimpur constituencies of the neighbouring state, Khandu said the enthusiastic turnout at rallies signals strong public trust in the leadership of the NDA and its vision for a peaceful and prosperous region.

"The energy at the Sonapur Higher Secondary School playground today was incredible. The massive turnout sends a clear signal that the people are ready to bring the NDA back for a third term in Assam," Khandu said in a post on X after addressing a rally in support of AGP candidate Basanta Das in the Nawboicha constituency. Highlighting the deep ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister said the relationship between the two neighbouring states is rooted in shared progress and mutual support.

"The bond between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh is unbreakable. Arunachal's growth is powered by the hardworking people of Assam, and we remain fully committed to their welfare and dignity," he said.

Later, addressing a gathering at Yuva Nagar in the newly created Ranganadi Assembly constituency, Khandu said the enthusiastic participation indicates a decisive shift in the political mood of the region.

"The spirit here is a powerful testament to the changing tide. The era of neglect is over, and long-pending Assam-Arunachal boundary issues have given way to peace and partnership under the double-engine government," he said in another post. Khandu said that with the BJP in power at the Centre and in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the focus has been on strengthening infrastructure, ensuring safety and accelerating economic growth.

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