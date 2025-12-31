NE firmly with India, no threat from provocative claims: Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along has strongly rejected provocative remarks made by some Bangladeshi activists, asserting that the Northeast is inseparably connected to India and cannot be threatened by rhetoric about attacking the Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the "Chicken's Neck".

Speaking to the media here, Along said the term "Chicken's Neck" was coined by the media and does not reflect reality.

"For us, there is no such thing. The Northeast is firmly and proudly connected to India. We are Indians, and we stand strongly with the nation," he said.

Reacting sharply to claims that the Northeast could be cut off from the mainland, the minister warned that such statements reveal ill intent.

"We understand their mindset. If anyone dares to attempt something against India, they should be prepared to face the consequences," he said.

Along made the remarks on the sidelines of the Atal Smriti Varsh programme, which he attended as the chief guest on Monday.

He, however, clarified that such comments should not be attributed to the people of Bangladesh as a whole.

"Not all Bangladeshis think this way. It is only a few individuals making irresponsible and provocative statements, and they should refrain from doing so," he added.

The senior Naga leader also reminded Bangladesh of India's historic role in its creation.

Recalling the 1971 Liberation War, the minister said Bangladesh owes its freedom to India's support and sacrifice.

"How can they forget India's role in liberating them from Pakistan?" he asked.

Responding to aggressive language used in some statements, Along said such talk was unnecessary and irresponsible, adding in a lighter vein that making loose threats only undermines serious discourse.

