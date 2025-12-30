NE integral to India, we are not ‘momo’, says Nagaland minister

Tripura student's killing

ITANAGAR: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along on Monday strongly reacted to the alleged racial attack on a Tripura student in Dehradun, asserting that the North Eastern states are an inseparable and integral part of India.

The victim, 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district in Tripura, had an argument along with his younger brother Michael with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and five of his friends at Selakui market on December 9.

The accused allegedly attacked Angel with knives and brass knuckles, following which he was rushed to the hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Angel's father, Tarun Chakma, who is currently posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force (BSF), alleged that "racial slurs" were hurled at his son during the assault.

According to him, the attackers called Angel "Chinese" before attacking him.

Condemning the incident, Minister Temjen Imna Along told reporters in Itanagar, "First of all, we should think before speaking. I cannot condemn the entire community, but the people who did it are not intellectuals and don't know anything about the people of the North East. In any way, we don't consider ourselves Chinese, and in any form, we are not 'momo'. Momo is a dish; it's very good, and they should also eat it. But this attitude towards us is wrong."

He said that the North-Eastern states are an integral part of India and that such incidents reflect ignorance and prejudice.

"I have heard that the people who committed this crime are in jail. We want to bring them here, and we will show them how sweet the people of Arunachal, Nagaland or any other state are. They will get to know that we are not Chinese or 'ching pong ching', we are also Indians. Yes, our characters are different -- we are from Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura -- but we are an integral part of India," he added. (IANS)

