Arunachal: Safeguarding children is a collective responsibility, says Governor KT Parnaik

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Wednesday said that it is the collective responsibility of every citizen of the State to ensure that children are protected from harm, and that those who seek to exploit or abuse them are brought to justice. Addressing participants during the inaugural of the ‘One Day State Level Workshop on Model Guidelines with respect to Support Persons as per Section 39 of POCSO Act, 2012 in Arunachal Pradesh’ here, the governor said that the children of the state deserve a future where they can grow up free from fear, with the opportunity to realize their full potential. Commending the Deepak Nabam Living Home, Donyi Polo Mission and Oju Mission, he asked the people to come together to stop crimes against children.

Parnaik exhorted people to commit themselves to creating a safe, nurturing environment for every child, so that they can thrive and contribute to the State’s future. Expressing pain about recent POCSO cases in the state, the governor said, “it is the bounden duty of all the people of the state to prevent sexual offences being perpetrated on children.” He said the duty implies social orientation, honest implementation of POCSO Act 2012/19 including related acts pertaining to juveniles, and focus on preventive methods, deterrent punishment to offenders and full cooperation from communities and citizens at large.

Parnaik suggested that stakeholders must raise awareness amongst parents, teachers and community leaders, to tackle the root causes of child exploitation, ensure that every child has access to safe spaces, foster a culture of zero tolerance towards any form of violence against children and strengthen the legal framework for swift justice to deter offenders. He also called for strengthening cyber protection for children, robust mechanisms for combating child trafficking and exploitation, ensuring accountability in child care institutions, fast-tracking child abuse cases and supporting victims and their families.

Parnaik expressed hope that the newly enacted criminal laws, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bhratiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will enable faster prosecutions while guaranteeing protection to the children and even compensate the families appropriately.

Also Read: Tripura Hit by 'Heaviest Rainfall in 30 Years,' Warns TIPRA Motha Chief

Also Watch: