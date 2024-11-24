New Delhi to Host Arunachal Geographical Indication Festival Early Next Year

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The much anticipated GI (Geographical Indication) Festival, a major initiative announced in the 2024-25 state budget, will be held in New Delhi during the month of January/February next year, to showcase Arunachal’s GI-registered indigenous products, bringing the state’s unique crafts, cuisine, and culture to the national capital.

The decision was taken during a meeting here on Friday chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, officials said on Saturday.

The festival will feature 20 GI-tagged products from the state, including five agricultural products, 11 textile and handicraft items, three manufactured products, and one foodstuff. On this count, a high-level committee has been formed to oversee the event under the chairmanship of state Education Minister P D Sona, with the GI Man of India and Padmashree recipient Dr Rajanikant and Secretary to Chief Minister Sadhana Deori as advisors and Director SHRD Egan Basar as the member secretary.

Meanwhile, the Core Committee on Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh has decided to extend research works to uncover and document more contributions of the state’s unsung heroes and integrate these findings into educational curricula.

This was decided during a meeting of the committee held here on Friday, post mulling over the claims from various communities.

It also urged the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) for early publication of these research findings in a book format to be further incorporated in the school syllabus.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, urged the Department of Art & Culture to expedite the construction of 13 war memorials across the state. Mein assured to enhance funding for timely completion of these projects.

The memorials will serve as lasting tributes to the sacrifices of these heroes and help preserve their legacy for future generations.

The meeting was attended by Education & Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, advisor to Dy CM Anupam Tangu, Commissioner Education Amzad Tak, Secretary Education Duly Kamduk, RGU Vice Chancellor in-charge Prof S K Nayak along with faculty members, officials from the Dept of Art & Culture, and the RGU research team, the officials said.

