New UCO Bank branch in Namsai to boost financial inclusion and regional development

GUWAHATI: A new branch of UCO Bank in Namsai town was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the opening of the new UCO Bank branch would provide residents with better customer service and make it easier for them to meet their financial needs. He said UCO Bank was providing better customer service in Arunachal Pradesh and modern banking services to customers.

Narendra Pratap Singh, Zonal Head, stated that Namsai falls under the Jorhat Zone of UCO Bank and that the new branch was the 60th branch of the Jorhat Zone.

At present, five UCO Bank branches are operational in Arunachal Pradesh, located in Itanagar, Banderdeva, Thrizino, Nirjuli and Namsai, with the latter becoming functional in 2026. As of the June quarter of FY 2026-27, the bank had 3,421 domestic branches, two overseas branches—one in Hong Kong and one in Singapore—and one representative office in Iran. As of June 30, 2026, the bank had 2,680 ATMs and 11,146 BC Points.

The opening of the new branch will also give momentum to achieving the financial inclusion target of the Government of India and contribute to the development of the region, a press release said.

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