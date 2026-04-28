UCO Bank Q4 Net Profit Rises 23% to Rs 801 Crore on Strong Loan Growth, Lower NPAs

KOLKATA: UCO Bank, (a public sector Bank) has declared financial results for fourth Quarter (January-March 2026) of current financial year. UCO Bank’s performance in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 has been magnificent. Giving this information, the Managing Director of the Bank, Ashwani Kumar said that UCO Bank has earned a net profit of Rs 801 Crore in the current quarter as compared to Rs 653 crore in the same period of last financial year.

The Bank’s total business has increased year-on-year by 14.95% to Rs 5,90,314 Crore, comprising a 19.44% year-on-year rise in gross advances to Rs 2,62,752 Crore and an 11.59% year-on-year increase in gross deposits to Rs 3,27,563 Crore. Highlighting retail, MSME and Agriculture lending, he stated that the Bank’s RAM portfolio has grown year-on-year by 24.23% to Rs 1,52,324 Crore, with Retail Loans registering growth of 26.62%, Agricultural Loans 26.24%, and MSME Loans 19.36%. The Bank’s Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 18.61%. The Bank’s Housing and Vehicle Loan portfolios recorded growth rates of 19.11% and 71.12%, respectively. During the quarter, the Bank’s business per employee increased to Rs 28.08 Crore.

Discussing the reduction in NPAs, the Managing Director stated that during the March 2026 quarter, gross NPA declined year-on-year by 52 basis points to 2.17%, while net NPA declined by 23 basis points to 0.27%. For the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the Bank’s operating profit stood at Rs 6,429 Crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 6.49%, while the net profit grew year-on-year by 13.21% to Rs 2,768 Crore. The Net Interest Income increased year-on-year by 5.89% to Rs 10,197 Crore. During FY 2025–26, the Bank’s Return on Assets (ROA) stood at 0.79%.

For Project Parivartan Initiative, the Bank was honoured SKOCH Award Winner in Gold category in BFSI FY 2025-26. Under the IBEX India BFSI Tech Awards 2026, the Bank was conferred the Silver Award in the Digital CX Trailblazer category. For the financial year 2025-26, the Bank also received the Second Prize in Region ‘C’ for Best Official Language Implementation. The Bank’s mobile banking application has a rating of 4.8.

So far, the Bank has implemented 30 digital journeys, and 10 more will be added shortly. UCO Bank is committed to providing 100% digital customer service, and its digital services are on par with those of any other bank.

This information was stated in a press release.

Also Read: NITI Aayog unveils roadmap to empower million-plus city governments, drive urban governance reforms