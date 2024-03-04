NGO cleans river as part of World Wildlife Day celebrations in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As a part of the World Wildlife Day celebrations, NGOs-the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society-with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited-cleaned the Yagamso River at the Energy Park stretch here on Sunday.

Volunteers removed approximately 800 kilogrammes of garbage from the river. Legacy waste was carefully loaded onto a truck and subsequently disposed of at the Hollongi dumping ground. The wet and biodegradable waste found a more sustainable destination in nearby compost pits. The river cleaning initiative is part of the broader Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project, aiming to restore and maintain the health of the waterbody.

YMCR chairman SD Loda said that the clean drive is a monthly endeavour, and today marked the 15th consecutive month.

He expressed satisfaction that tangible improvements are now evident in the Yagamso River, highlighting the positive impact of the ongoing efforts.

