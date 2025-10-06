NHPC reaffirms commitment to sustainable growth through SUMP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd has reaffirmed its commitment to developing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) as a transformative initiative for Arunachal Pradesh, promising to balance hydropower generation with environmental preservation and community welfare.

The assurance came during a consultative meeting with representatives of the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) and the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) at the NHPC office in Pasighat, East Siang district, on Saturday. Leaders from community-based organizations and district officials attended the meeting to address concerns and foster greater understanding of the SUMP, a national project declared by the Centre.

The project is envisioned as a major step toward flood moderation, water security, and renewable energy generation for the Siang basin, while promoting local development and long-term ecological stability. Briefing the gathering, NHPC’s general manager and head of Siang Lower Project Amar Nath Jha, underlined the project’s far-reaching benefits.

“The SUMP is not just about generating power; it’s about securing the future of Siang valley. Through open dialogue and collaboration with local communities, we aim to create a project that strengthens regional development while preserving the unique cultural and environmental heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” Jha said.

During the interaction, ABK president Tanon Tatak, SIFF president Amok Padung, and secretary Likeng Libang raised queries regarding project components, environmental impact, and rehabilitation measures. NHPC officials provided detailed clarifications and stressed their readiness to work transparently with all stakeholders.

Tatak proposed further consultations with project-affected families (PAFs) and a subsequent joint meeting with the state government and NHPC officials to ensure participatory decision-making. NHPC officials also appealed to ABK to support the pre-feasibility report (PFR) and raise awareness among local communities about the project’s importance. It was further highlighted that the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) and related studies—including environmental impact assessment (EIA), environmental management plan (EMP), social impact assessment (SIA), and resettlement & rehabilitation (R&R) plan—would involve consultations at every stage. The meeting, attended by community representatives from Siang and Upper Siang districts, state nodal officer Atek Miyu, and Assistant Commissioner Philip Jerang, concluded on a note of mutual respect and constructive engagement.

NHPC reiterated its commitment to making the SUMP a model of sustainable and inclusive development, balancing hydropower generation with environmental protection and the welfare of indigenous communities.

One of the largest hydropower projects planned in Arunachal Pradesh, the SUMP aims to harness the potential of the Siang River, the main tributary of the Brahmaputra. Apart from generating clean energy, the project intends to regulate river flow, reduce downstream flood intensity, and create opportunities for regional growth through infrastructure upgrades, employment, and social development programmes.

