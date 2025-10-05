Arunachal: Rabies Awareness Drive Conducted in Upper Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A Rabies awareness programme was conducted on Saturday at Kolung Village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, under the initiative of the Health & Wellness Centre (HWC) Dalbing, in the district. The programme aimed to spread accurate information and promote preventive practices against rabies.

Villagers and children were educated about the disease, its causes, symptoms, and modes of transmission through animal bites. The resource team highlighted the importance of immediate wound washing, timely post-exposure vaccination after animal bites, and preventive vaccination for pets as essential measures to control the spread of rabies.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease that affects the central nervous system of humans and animals, transmitted mainly through bites or scratches from infected animals, especially dogs.

Once symptoms appear, the disease is almost always fatal, but it is entirely preventable through proper wound care, prompt vaccination, and regular immunization of pets.

Public awareness, responsible pet ownership, and community participation remain key to eliminating this preventable disease.

