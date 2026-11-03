No Decision on Siang Mega Dam Without Public Consent, Assures Arunachal CM

Itanagar: Amid escalating protests and a 36-hour shutdown in the Upper Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has issued an open letter to the protesting indigenous Adi community. He gave a categorical assurance that no final decision has been made regarding the construction of the 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). He firmly pledged that any future roadmap would strictly depend on public consultation, transparency, and community consent.

Addressing the protesters as his "beloved Adi brothers," Khandu sought to allay deep-seated fears regarding forced displacements and unconsented land acquisitions. "I understand why our mothers, elders, youth and families are worried about what may happen to their land, their homes and Aane Siang," the Chief Minister stated. "When people hear different and sometimes conflicting versions, fear and uncertainty are natural."

Khandu clarified that the central and state governments are not considering actual dam construction at this stage. Current activities are strictly limited to drafting a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) to scientifically evaluate the project’s environmental and technical parameters.

He emphasized that any future development would remain legally bound by statutory safeguards, ensuring fair compensation and rehabilitation under India's environmental and land acquisition laws.

Highlighting the project's strategic necessity, the Chief Minister pointed to China's upstream mega-dam construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo River near the Indian border.

Since roughly 65% of the Siang River originates upstream, the valley remains highly vulnerable to sudden flood surges and acute winter water scarcity. "We cannot control what happens upstream, but we can control what we do on our side," Khandu noted, framing the SUMP as a critical buffer to maintain seasonal water levels and ecological flows.

While extending a direct invitation for an open, factual dialogue to community leaders, the Chief Minister issued a stern warning against the recent bouts of arson and property damage. "Violence can never be the answer," Khandu warned, reiterating that lawbreaking will be met with firm legal provisions.