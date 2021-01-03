No fresh Corona case in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours while two more infected persosns were cured of the infection on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,566, said State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa on Saturday.

The recovery rate is 99.08 per cent. The Coronavirus tally remained at 16,719.

As on date, the State has 97 active Coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far. the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent.

The Capital Complex region — comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas — has the highest number of active cases at 36, followed by Tawang (24) and East Siang (11).

The State has so far tested 3,78,364 samples for COVID-19, including 213 on Friday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.92 per cent, added Dr Jampa.

