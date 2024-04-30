North East United FC to conduct selection trials for its U-17 and reserve teams

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The North East United FC (NEUFC) in association with the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), will conduct trials for its U-17 and reserve teams at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here, from May 3 to 5 next.

Players born between 1 January, 2008 and 31 December 2009 will be eligible to participate in the selection trial for the U-17 team, while players born between 1 January 2004 and 31 December, 2007 will be eligible to participate in the trial for the reserve team.

The purpose of these trials is to identify and nurture football talents of Arunachal Pradesh and provide them with a platform to showcase their skills and talents, the club report said.

Interested players will need to bring with them copies of their birth certificates and filled-up registration forms on the day of the trial.

Registration forms are available on the official Facebook page of the APFA. The registration is open until 3 May for the U-17 and 4 May for the reserve team. A communiqué informed on Monday.

