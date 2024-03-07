Indian Super League (ISL): NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) face Punjab FC today at Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Punjab FC (PFC) will face NorthEast United FC in a crucial encounter of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here on Thursday. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:30 PM.

A win for The Shers will see them jump to ninth position in the table, just below tomorrow’s opponents. With just five rounds of matches left in the season, this match will be crucial for both teams as they chase a spot in the playoffs. PFC lost their previous match to Mumbai City in a five goal thriller at New Delhi while NorthEast United were held to a 2-2 draw by Hyderabad FC on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the game, PFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis said, “We put a very good performance in the last match for the fans and others watching the game. We have to now see what needs to be improved and we will try to work on that areas. We have to prepare better to convert these good performances into positive results. We were a team under construction when we faced NorthEast in the previous round, but we are much better now and we will try to make it difficult for them to play at their home ground.”

NorthEast United FC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali said,”The players are doing the job as well as they can. They are honest, loyal people, and they are fighting for the name of NorthEast United FC.

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, their first encounter in ISL, at New Delhi in October. Parthib Gogoi’s goal gave the lead for The Highlanders while Melroy Assisi equalised for Punjab in a hard fought match.

Punjab FC are currently 11th on the table with 17 points from 17 matches while NorthEast United FC are eighth in the table with 20 points from 17 matches.

