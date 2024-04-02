Northeast NSS festival begins at NERIST in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The five-day Northeast NSS festival, a residential programme organised by the Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati in collaboration with state NSS cell of Directorate of Higher and Technical Education and North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), began here on Sunday. The programme hosted at NERIST, witnessed participation of over 300 NSS volunteers and 16 programme officers from all the North Eastern states including Sikkim. The inaugural session of the festival was conducted on Monday which was inaugurated by NERIST director Prof Narendranath S.

He reminded the young NSS volunteers of all north eastern states that by 2047 when the country would have completed 100 years of independence, many of the volunteers would be in their 40s and they need to act now to make the best contribution to the country. Joint Director of Higher and Technical Education Joram Muthu stressed on to protect the nature, wildlife flora, and fauna which is the beauty of the north eastern region.

NSS regional director Jangjilong in his deliberation stressed on the need for the youth to know and appreciate the culture and traditions of other states. He advised the participating volunteers to make at least one new friend from the 7 participating states. Senior nodal officer of State NSS unit, Dr A K Mishra, briefed about the motive of the programme and apprised the details of the whole programme. Cultural parade of all the eight participating states of the region was the major highlight of the event.

