Assam: North East NSS Festival concludes with Vibrant Cultural Celebrations

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The North East NSS Festival 2024, a gathering that brought together over 325 NSS volunteers from eight north eastern states, concluded with a spectacular cultural procession around the Dibrugarh university campus. It marked the culmination of several days of enriching activities and discussions.

The festival started on March 12, under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India and got inaugurated amidst much enthusiasm. Prof. Surajit Borkotoky, the Dean of Student Affairs, Dibrugarh University, inaugurated the event following a warm welcome address by Prof. David Kardong.

The presence of dignitaries such as NSS regional Director Jengjillong added to the significance of the occasion. With the central theme of "Viksit Yuva-Viksit Bharat" (Developed Youth, Developed India), the festival featured a series of technical sessions focusing on the pivotal role of youth in societal development.

Additionally, the release of the souvenir "Eeshan-Sewak" by Prof. Neeta Kalita Barua, Dean of the Faculty of Education, added to the cultural richness of the event. Prof. S.C. Kakoty, the Dean of Science and Engineering, emphasized the importance of youth in the nation-building process, underlining the festival's theme.

One of the unique attractions of the event was display and sale of the products of NSS programs carried out by Digboi college and Gargaon college NSS units. Recognition was also given to outstanding NSS volunteers and Programme Officers (PO) through the distribution of University Level NSS awards.

A special highlight of the festival was the felicitation of Dr. Rimjim Borah, NSS PO of Gargaon College, Sivasagar, for her exemplary leadership, particularly in leading the NE contingent to the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi earlier in the year. As part of the festivities, participants were treated to a sightseeing program, providing them with a glimpse of the region's rich monuments and heritage.

The valedictory function, graced by esteemed guests including Prof. Dipak Chetia, Dean of Research and Development and N. C. Deori, Sr. Youth Officer from NSS Regional Directorate, culminated with the release of the NSS PG Unit's 3rd edition of e-Magazine "Protibimbo".

The festival concluded on a high note, with participants expressing their gratitude for the enriching experience and providing valuable feedback for future editions. A vote of thanks speech was delivered by the Programme Coordinator, encapsulating the spirit of camaraderie and collaboration that defined the North East NSS Festival 2024.

