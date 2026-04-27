NSCN (IM) Militant Surrenders to Assam Rifles in Arunachal's Tirap District

ITANAGAR — A hardcore insurgent of the NSCN (IM) has surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, following a focused operation by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles based on credible intelligence inputs.

The militant, identified as self-styled lieutenant Thinwang Deosa, 60, laid down arms on Friday. The Assam Rifles disclosed details of the surrender on Sunday.

How the Surrender Unfolded

The operation was launched after security forces received credible intelligence about the presence of a hardcore insurgent in the Sanliam area.

Acting on the inputs, Assam Rifles personnel moved to the location, activated local sources, and established contact with the individual. Through sustained persuasion and negotiation, the troops convinced Deosa to surrender peacefully without incident.

He was subsequently taken into custody at the Company Operating Base in Lazu.

The Assam Rifles said the surrender was the result of continued operational pressure and deliberate engagement efforts aimed at convincing the militant to abandon violence and return to the mainstream.

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