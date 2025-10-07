NSCN (IM) rebel surrenders before Assam Rifles in Arunachal’s Tirap district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant step towards peace and reconciliation in the region, a female cadre of the Naga insurgent group NSCN (IM) surrendered before the Assam Rifles at Khonsa in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The surrendered cadre, identified as self-styled (SS) Corporal Shikngam Wangpan, was an active member of the NSCN (IM) faction. Her surrender followed months of sustained engagement, patient persuasion, and continuous counselling by the Assam Rifles troops.

Adopting a compassionate and humane approach, the troops helped Wangpan realise the futility of violence and encouraged her to pursue a peaceful and dignified life. Their consistent efforts and dialogue ultimately persuaded her to renounce insurgency and rejoin the mainstream, a communique informed here on Monday.

The development highlights the Assam Rifles’ dual role in maintaining security while fostering peace through empathy, dialogue, and rehabilitation initiatives.

The Force continues to appeal to misguided youth to abandon the path of violence and contribute meaningfully to the region’s growth and stability.

