NSCN-R cadre held by Security forces in Changlang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh during an operation nabbed a cadre of the NSCN-R from Changlang district, police said on Monday.

A team of Changlang Police led by Sub Inspector Kishen Kumar under the supervision of SP Mihin Gambo conducted a raid on Sunday evening at Kangkho area of the district, based on intelligence inputs about the presence of the rebel and apprehended him, the sources said.

The cadre has been identified as Rajapio Kitsam Kitnya (42), son of Banhum Kitnya. He was wanted for his involvement in an encounter with 9 Assam Rifles on March 16 last in which one UG cadre was killed during exchange of fire. The cadre was arrested in connection with Changlang police station case, informedSP Gambo.

