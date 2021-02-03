Assam Rifles Nab 2 Cadres of NSCN(K-2) from Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR: During a joint operation, Assam Rifles personnel have apprehended two cadres of National Socialist Council Nagaland (K-2) from general area Pongchau Circle in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 1.

Assam Rifles took to Twitter to share news of the bust.



A successful joint operation by #AssamRifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police resulted in apprehension of two NSCN (K-2) cadres from general area Pongchau Circle in Longding district on 01 Feb. @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI pic.twitter.com/iVcnG9iWmO — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, a joint operation on February 2 by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to apprehension of an active cadre of banned underground group of PLA from Sekmaijin Thongam area in Imphal West district.



Intelligence based joint operation on 02 Feb by #AssamRifles and Manipur Police led to apprehension of an active cadre of banned underground group of PLA from Sekmaijin Thongam area in Imphal West district. @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI pic.twitter.com/pTw2kFgV8B — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 2, 2021

These operations are preceded by Assam Rifle's continuous work in the Northeast region in weeding out unlawful activities. Assam Rifles have been fighting the smuggling menace in Mizoram successfully for many years now.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, along with representatives of the YMA recovered unaccounted Indian currency amounting to Rs 80,00,000 at Zokhawthar in Mizoram on February 1. They also detained one individual.

The Serchhip Battalion also recovered 80 bags of areca nuts from General Area Tlangsam in Mizoram on Sunday. The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Custom Department of Champhai District based on specific information received by them. The recovered nuts are worth Rs 13, 44,000 approximately. The Customs Preventive Customs Preventive Force Champhai District has seized the contraband items.

An operation carried out by a joint team of the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles and Customs Department, Champhai recovered 764 gram of heroin grade-IV, in the general area of Zote on January 29. The approximate value of the recovered narcotics is Rs 29,60,000.

The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles also recovered 10 cases of beer and 140 packets of illegal local liquor in the general area of Zokhawthar in Mizoram on January 25.

Aizawl Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles along with Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl recovered 24 grams of heroin No-4, in general area Khatla South, Aizawl on 27 January. The operation was carried out by the joint team based on specific information. The approximate market value of the recovered heroin is 9,60,000. Two individuals have been detained in this regard.

