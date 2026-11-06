Over 21,000 Devotees Converge at Tawang Monastery as Sacred Buddha Relics Return After 13-Year Hiatus

Tawang: More than 21,000 devotees have converged upon the historic Tawang Monastery to pay their respects to the sacred Piprahwa relics of Shakyamuni Buddha from October 31st to November 7th. Organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and the government of Arunachal Pradesh, this landmark exposition marks the holy relics' return to the high-altitude region after a 13-year hiatus.

The massive spiritual gathering has transformed the quiet border town into a bustling pilgrimage hub. Monks, nuns, and lay devotees from across Tawang, West Kameng, and neighboring regions have formed serpentine queues since early morning, braving freezing mountain temperatures to catch a glimpse of the holy remains.

“This is a historic moment for the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, during his visit to the site. “The presence of these sacred relics brings immense blessings of peace and harmony to our region. We are profoundly grateful to the central government for facilitating this spiritual journey.”

To accommodate the unprecedented influx of pilgrims, local authorities have implemented rigorous crowd management protocols. Vehicle movement has been entirely restricted around the monastery premises, with traffic rerouted through the Air Colony tracks to ensure pedestrian safety near the temple gates.

Alongside the relic display, visitors are touring two curated educational exhibitions: “Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa” and “Crossroads of Dhamma,” which showcase the 1898 excavation history and classical Buddhist art.

"Seeing the holy relics here is a dream come true for my entire family," shared Tsering Dorjee, a local pilgrim from Bomdila. "We missed the exposition over a decade ago, so traveling here today feels like a once-in-a-lifetime blessing."

The Tawang chapter of the exposition concludes tomorrow, November 7, before the relics travel under tight security to the TGL Monastery in Bomdila from November 8 to 13. The spiritual tour will make its final state stop at the Golden Pagoda in Namsai from November 14 to 20, before the relics are safely escorted back to their permanent repository at the National Museum in New Delhi.