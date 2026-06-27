Over 600 Join Anti-Drug Marathon in Itanagar to Mark World Drug Day

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ITANAGAR: More than 600 people took part in a five-km marathon organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Police here on Friday to mark World Drug Day, officials said.

The marathon, which commenced at IG Park and went through Niti Vihar, Abotbai Colony, Secretariat and C Sector before concluding at the starting point, was organised on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Addressing the gathering, Capital Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar termed the drug menace a global challenge that acts like a “silent terrorist”, destroying individuals, families, and communities from within.

He urged citizens and the youth to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and actively spread awareness to eliminate drug trafficking.

Renowned professional bodybuilder and physique athlete Hillang Yajik encouraged youth to embrace discipline and fitness as a way of life while staying away from harmful addictions.

Highlighting the dangers of narcotic substances, Capital Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Saban Chera said it takes as few as three doses for an individual to fall into the trap of addiction.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Chamrak Arun highlighted the significance of observing the day to promote a healthy and drug-free society.

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