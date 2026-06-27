Manipur CM Leads Mega Anti-Drug Drive, Urges Youth to Say ‘Yes to Life, No to Drugs’

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday stressed that building a healthy and progressive society requires collective efforts to eliminate drug abuse, urging people, especially the youth, to stay away from narcotics.

Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Chief Minister flagged off a 10-km Mega Awareness Run under the theme “World Drug Problem: Persisting Issues, New Challenges, Innovative Responses” from the Western Gate of the historic Kangla Fort in Imphal.

Addressing the gathering, Singh appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the runners and expressed happiness at seeing a large number of energetic and health-conscious youths taking part in the awareness programme. He raised the slogan “No to Drugs” during the event and led the gathering, including senior dignitaries, in taking and signing a pledge against drug abuse.

Later, in a post on his X account, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to the fight against narcotics. “The message is clear: ‘Yes to Life, No to Drugs.’ The Manipur government remains firmly committed to combating drug abuse and illicit trafficking through prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation and public participation,” Singh said.

Speaking on the occasion, Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh said that the battle against drug abuse and illicit trafficking cannot be fought by the police alone and requires active support and participation from every section of society.

“The fight against drugs is not solely the responsibility of the Manipur Police. We expect the entire population of the state to actively participate in this mission to make Manipur drug-free,” the DGP said.

The police chief himself participated in the 10-km Mega Awareness Run in the men’s 40-plus category, underscoring the police department’s commitment to the anti-drug campaign.

The programme, organised by the Manipur Police Department, was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel, senior civil and police officials, and other dignitaries. (IANS)

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