Over Rs 41 lakh seized in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A total of Rs 41,74,000 in cash, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and arms and other items have been seized by the flying squad teams and static surveillance teams since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh. The flying squad teams and static surveillance teams for Papum Pare covering Itanagar, Doimukh and Sagalee assembly constituencies have been conducting rigorous checking to monitor transportation of cash and kinds to lure voters, violation of MCC or any other electoral malpractices.

Police, Tax & Excise, Forests and Mining departments have set up integrated checkpoints at vital locations to ensure improved coordination, reduce delays for the commuters and for data sharing to improve decision-making and seizure reports.

Papum Pare district election officer Jiken Bomjen has appealed to owners of arms licenses to deposit their arms in the nearest police station by the end of this week, failing to do so will lead to cancellation of the license.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the flying squad teams, static surveillance teams and police on duty.

