Arunachal: Liquor Bottles And Rs 40 Lakh Cash Seized By Flying Squads In Pasighat

PASIGHAT: In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha and 11th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, a large quantity of liquor bottles and cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh have been seized by flying squads in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat ahead of the upcoming elections.

The police-led squads have made major busts since the last two days, confiscating a humongous amount of cash totalling Rs 31,95,700 and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth approximately Rs 32,410.

As per official reports, a search operation conducted on Thursday led to the recovery of Rs 1,50,000 in the Mirmir Charali area, Rs 29,69,700 near the Kalibari, Hi-region area, and Rs 76,500 in the Raneghat area.