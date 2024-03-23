Arunachal: Liquor Bottles And Rs 40 Lakh Cash Seized By Flying Squads In Pasighat

PASIGHAT: In a bid to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming General Election for the 18th Lok Sabha and 11th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, a large quantity of liquor bottles and cash amounting to Rs 40 lakh have been seized by flying squads in Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat ahead of the upcoming elections.
The police-led squads have made major busts since the last two days, confiscating a humongous amount of cash totalling Rs 31,95,700 and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth approximately Rs 32,410.
As per official reports, a search operation conducted on Thursday led to the recovery of Rs 1,50,000 in the Mirmir Charali area, Rs 29,69,700 near the Kalibari, Hi-region area, and Rs 76,500 in the Raneghat area.
Meanwhile, in a similar case, Rs 3.75 lakh in cash had been seized by the flying squad in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh on March 20.
Rs 2,25,000 was intercepted by the Flying Squad Team, Lekang from Dirak gate at around 6.20 pm while Rs 1,50,000 was recovered at around 8:30 pm.
These stern actions undertaken by the law enforcement authorities are part of the ongoing efforts to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process.
Notably, the announcement of the election dates by the Election Commission of India on March 16 have triggered the activation of various provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and standing instructions, which are now in force and will continue to be in effect until the conclusion of the electoral process.
The police check gates that are currently in place at Banderdewa, Hollongi, and Gumto have been officially designated as Integrated Check Gates in recognition of the significance of strengthening measures for seizure and preventing MCC violations.
ALSO READ: Assam: Rhino Corpse With Horn Removed Recovered At Kaziranga National Park
ALSO WATCH: