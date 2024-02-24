Papum Pare district election officer Jiken Bomjen reviewed Poll preparedness in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Papum Pare district election officer Jiken Bomjen reviewed the district's poll preparedness for the ensuing Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh, due later this year.

The DEO advised all the nodal officers to carry out their assigned responsibilities as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

He also asked them to maintain proper coordination with the district election office here to discharge their work smoothly.

Bomjen also appealed to all the officers and officials assigned with election duty to be sincere, as "polling officials are crucial for ensuring the integrity and fairness of the electoral process," he said.

EAC Dani Rikang disclosed that a common service centre at the DC office with computer and internet connectivity has been set up and requested all election nodal officers to avail of the services.

In the meeting, the DEO reviewed the status of human resources, training, transportation management, law and order, vulnerable mapping and security plans for polling stations, EVM management, expenditure monitoring, media, communication plan, electoral rolls, complaints redressal and voter helpline, observers, and welfare management, an official communiqué informed here.

