Lok Sabha election: Minister Parimal Suklabaidya hints at contest in Silchar

Silchar: Distancing himself from his earlier stance, Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said, if the party asks him to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha election from Silchar constituency, he would have to honour the directive. Speaking to the mediapersons, the Transport and Excise Minister Suklabaidya said, in BJP, choice of any individual never mattered, it was the party that takes the final decision and the workers have to abide by it.

However without naming the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Suklabaidya said, “Whatever our commandant decides we as soldiers will go by that.”

Parimal Suklabaidya, a BJP veteran was handpicked in the state cabinet by the former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and later was retained by Sarma. Suklabaidya’s name was doing the round as the party candidate for Silchar Lok Sabha seat after the recent delimitation which had reserved the prestigious seat for the SC. However, Suklabaidya had reportedly expressed his unwillingness to withdraw himself with the state politics. Sources hinted that both Sonowal and Sarma wanted Suklabaidya in the Lok Sabha.

