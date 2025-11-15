Parnaik calls for unity, tribal pride as he extends festival greetings

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Friday urged the people of the state and tribal communities across the country to uphold unity, indigenous values, and the legacy of tribal freedom fighters as the nation observes Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.

In his message, the governor said the occasion should inspire collective resolve against injustice, corruption, and all forms of exploitation.

Highlighting the contribution of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Parnaik described him as a fearless freedom fighter, revered spiritual leader, and legendary figure of the Munda community, who devoted his life to protecting tribal rights, traditions, and identity.

He said Birsa Munda’s call to return to one’s roots continues to guide and strengthen tribal societies across India.

The governor said the day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters and the vital role of tribal communities in safeguarding India’s cultural heritage.

He noted that the union and state governments are implementing several welfare initiatives in education, healthcare, livelihood, infrastructure, and skill development to empower tribal populations.

Parnaik expressed confidence that the day would inspire meaningful action and renewed commitment to the progress and well-being of tribal communities. He also paid homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and all tribal heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s freedom.

Extending greetings separately on the occasion of Nyethrii Dow, the agricultural festival of the Hrusso (Aka) tribe, the governor said that festivals across civilizations reflect shared joy, beliefs, gratitude, and deep connections with nature and livelihood.

