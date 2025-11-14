Governor K. T. Parnaik calls for stronger Arunachal-Gujarat Partnership

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K. T. Parnaik underscored the deep cultural ties, shared heritage, and growing developmental convergence between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat, calling for stronger cooperation between the two states to advance national unity and collective progress.

Speaking at Bharat Parv at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday, the governor said the relationship rests on centuries-old cultural foundations and continues to inspire youth, civic initiatives, and state-led development.

Parnaik highlighted that the bond between the states is rooted in shared mythology, most notably the story of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, whose divine wedding is celebrated at the Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat.

He said this tradition acts as a "living cultural bridge", especially since Rukmini is believed to have been born in Bismaknagar in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, reinforcing ties that predate modern political structures.

The governor emphasized Gujarat's special place in Arunachal Pradesh's civic and youth programmes, particularly during Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy is honoured across educational institutions.

Patel's role in national integration and the decisive actions of Major Bob Khating, which ensured Tawang became and remains an integral part of India, continue to guide Arunachal Pradesh's strong sense of national identity, he said.

Appreciating the contributions of the Gujarati community in Arunachal Pradesh, Parnaik said they have exemplified the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Highlighting the state's development trajectory, the governor noted that Arunachal Pradesh has constructed over 4,000 km of roads in the last five years despite difficult terrain, significantly improving connectivity, mobility, and security.

He said the state's immense tourism potential-spanning spiritual, cultural, adventure, and eco-tourism-is supported by its pristine landscapes and vibrant heritage.

Parnaik also pointed to opportunities for collaboration, stating that Gujarat's achievements in cooperative development, dairy management, horticulture, and tourism offer models for Arunachal Pradesh.

"In return, Arunachal contributes its own strengths as India's largest producer of kiwi, a growing centre for mandarin oranges and large cardamom, and a state with vast hydropower potential positioned to support the nation's clean energy goals," he pointed out.

Calling for deeper cooperation, the governor invited the chief minister, ministers, and officials of Gujarat to visit his state to explore partnerships that strengthen the national fabric and advance the shared vision of a cohesive, forward-moving India.

