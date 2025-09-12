Pema Khandu greets RSS chief on birthday, lauds his visionary leadership

Our correspondent

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu Thursday extended warm greetings to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on his birthday, describing him as an inspirational figure whose contributions to nation-building continue to motivate millions across India.

“On the auspicious occasion of the birthday of Adaraniya Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, I extend my heartfelt greetings and pranam. His visionary leadership and relentless dedication towards nation-building, social harmony, and cultural preservation continue to inspire millions across the country,” Khandu said in a post on X.

May Maa Bhagwati bless you with good health, long life, and continued strength in carrying out your noble service for a strong, united, and prosperous Bharat. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, the chief minister added.

Khandu’s greetings reflect the growing resonance of Bhagwat’s leadership, which has long emphasised strengthening grassroots initiatives, promoting cultural values, and fostering unity across communities.

The chief minister highlighted the role of such vision in shaping an inclusive and stronger nation.

Bhagwat, born on September 11, 1950 at Chandrapur in Maharashtra, is the sixth chief of the RSS. He took over the leadership in 2009, succeeding K S Sudarshan.

