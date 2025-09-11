Parnaik, Khandu congratulate Radhakrishnan on winning VP polls

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen K T Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended warm congratulations to senior BJP leader C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as the Vice President of India.

Maharashtra Governor and NDA nominee Radhakrishnan was elected the 15th Vice President of India on Tuesday, bagging 452 votes against Opposition nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy’s 300 votes, amid indications of cross-voting in his favour.

The governor in a statement on Wednesday said that Radhakrishnan’s election to the august office reflects the deep trust and confidence reposed in his leadership, integrity, and long-standing service to the nation.

Having dedicated decades to public life with humility, wisdom, and unwavering commitment, you embody the true spirit of Indian democracy, Parnaik said, while reposing his confidence that under Radhakrishnan’s guidance, the Rajya Sabha will witness deliberations enriched with dignity, inclusiveness, and a constructive spirit, further strengthening the democratic ethos of our great nation.

The governor conveyed his best wishes for a successful and fulfilling tenure to the Vice President-elect.

In a post on X, Khandu said, “My sincere congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on assuming the high office of Vice President of India. Your extensive experience in public service, rooted in a deep connection with people, positions you well to guide the Rajya Sabha with wisdom, fairness, and dedication.”

