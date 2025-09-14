Northeast has become a Front Runner: PM Narendra Modi

‘Bhupenda’s music united India, inspired generations’

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Bhupenda's music united India and inspired generations.

Speaking as the chief guest at the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika here today, the Prime Minister said, "With his entire life dedicated to music, Bhupenda gave society a new direction through his songs. His songs were laden with his ideology and feelings."

Citing a few lines of the maestro's songs like 'mahune manuhar babe, purbo dexor surjya utha dex, koto jawanor mrityu hol, Ganga tu bahheti hein kyun', etc., the Prime Minister said, "Each of his songs has its own solemnity.

He always gave his voice to India's unity. Through his music, Bhupenda made India's culture resonate worldwide. I feel proud to be part of his birth centenary. Bhupenda is no more now. However, his melodious songs are still with us as parts and parcels of India's development journey. His voice was heard for peace and unity of India when there was unrest in the Northeast. We're trying hard to translate into reality Bhupenda's dreams on the Northeast."

The Prime Minister said, "The Bupendra Sangeet sung here today made me spellbound. I hope the songs of Bhupenda will continue to resonate. Assam has an important role in cultural diversities. Cultural connectivity is vital for national unity. We continue to lay importance on this."

The Prime Minister released an Assamese biography of the maestro that has been translated into 21 other languages. He also released a commemorative coin honouring the maestro minted by the RBI.

The Prime Minister said that besides Assam, Bhupenda equally loved Arunachal Pradesh. He said maybe this is why the government named one of the longest bridges connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh after him.

The Prime Minister emphasised that this centenary year of the Sudhakantha, who gave voice to the emotion of India, connected music with sensitivity, preserved India's dreams through his music and narrated the compassion of Mother India through Mother Ganga. Bhupenda created immortal compositions that connected India through their melodies and stirred generations of Indians.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Prime Minister's presence at the centenary celebrations of Dr Bhupen Hazarika made the occasion even more special and memorable. Through his music, poetry, films, and deep social consciousness, Dr Hazarika carried society forward in a new direction. The life of Dr Hazarika was a grand musical journey. Inspired by the humanist ideals of Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev and enriched by the creative brilliance of Jyotiprasad Agarwalla and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, he carried forward music with a sense of social responsibility.

The maestro's son Tej Hazarika, brother Samar Hazarika, sister Kabita Devi, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and other dignitaries were present at the programme.

